Naga Political Groups Appoint New Leadership to Engage with Centre

The Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) have inducted new leaders to engage with the Indian government for resolving the Naga political issue. The NNPG, consisting of seven groups, initially signed an 'Agreed Positions' with the Centre in 2017. The leadership change aims to ensure the agreement's implementation and seek an honorable solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an assembly of seven organizations, has appointed new leadership to engage more effectively with the Indian government on longstanding political issues. On Saturday, the group inducted NSCN/GPRN (U) president MB Neokpao as the new convenor, with P Tikhak Naga and Isak Sumi as working convenors.

The NNPG had previously signed an 'Agreed Positions' with the Centre back in 2017; however, leadership changes became necessary after the impeachment of former convenor N Kitovi by the NSCN (Unification). The group remains committed to the agreement's execution and a collective path forward.

The NNPG's determination to achieve an honorable solution was echoed by NSCN/GPRN (Reformation) president Wangtin Konyak, who stressed that despite internal differences, the group is united on the issue. While the Centre continues its negotiations with both NNPG and NSCN-IM, specific demands such as a separate Naga flag and constitution remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

