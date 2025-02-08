Left Menu

Glass Trader Faces Death Threats: Extortion Plot Uncovered

A man named Deepak Kumar was arrested for allegedly threatening a glass trader, Muslim Khan, and demanding Rs 20 lakh in extortion. The threat was an act of revenge for his father's job loss. The police investigation led to Deepak's arrest and recovery of the stolen phone used for the crime.

A man has been apprehended following his alleged involvement in issuing death threats to a glass trader, demanding Rs 20 lakh in extortion. Deepak Kumar was arrested on charges of threatening Muslim Khan after his father was terminated from his job, according to local authorities.

The police reported that Khan had received menacing phone calls on February 3, warning him of severe consequences should he fail to pay the demanded amount. A formal complaint was lodged the following day with the Etmadpur police station, leading to an investigation.

The probe culminated in the capture of Kumar, and the retrieval of the mobile phone he purportedly used, which had been reported stolen from Firozabad. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar revealed connections to two accomplices, Raja and Rajpal, who remain at large. Law enforcement continues to pursue the fugitives.

