MLA Claims Victimhood in Multi-Crore CSR Fraud Scheme

Indian Union Muslim League MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram has asserted he is among the victims of a multi-crore fraud scheme involving scooters and laptops offered at half price under the guise of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Kanthapuram criticized the case registered against him by the Perinthalmanna police, suggesting the real culprits remain at large and accusing the government of targeting non-governmental organizations instead. At the heart of the allegations is the National NGO Confederation, previously inaugurated by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in August 2023.

Further investigations have led to the arrest of key suspect Anandu Krishnan, along with more cases being registered implicating MLA's secretary, highlighting the expansive scope of the fraud affecting NGOs and individuals across Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)