Left Menu

MLA Claims Victimhood in Multi-Crore CSR Fraud Scheme

IUML MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram claims victimhood amidst allegations of orchestrating a multi-crore fraud involving scooters and laptops at reduced prices using CSR funds. The scam, executed by the National NGO Confederation and its associates, has impacted several NGOs and individuals across Kerala, leading to widespread investigations and arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:56 IST
MLA Claims Victimhood in Multi-Crore CSR Fraud Scheme
Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Union Muslim League MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram has asserted he is among the victims of a multi-crore fraud scheme involving scooters and laptops offered at half price under the guise of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Kanthapuram criticized the case registered against him by the Perinthalmanna police, suggesting the real culprits remain at large and accusing the government of targeting non-governmental organizations instead. At the heart of the allegations is the National NGO Confederation, previously inaugurated by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in August 2023.

Further investigations have led to the arrest of key suspect Anandu Krishnan, along with more cases being registered implicating MLA's secretary, highlighting the expansive scope of the fraud affecting NGOs and individuals across Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025