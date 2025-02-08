Left Menu

UPSC Extends Application Deadline for Civil Services Exam 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the application deadline for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 to February 18. The exam, held annually in three stages, will fill approximately 979 vacancies. A correction window will be available from February 19 to 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:59 IST
UPSC Extends Application Deadline for Civil Services Exam 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced an extension of the deadline for civil services prelims applications. Candidates now have until February 18 to apply online.

This annual examination, which includes preliminary, mains, and interviews, is a gateway to prestigious posts such as the IAS, IFS, and IPS. The preliminary exam is scheduled for May 25 and aims to fill around 979 vacancies, with specific allocations for candidates with benchmark disabilities.

The decision to extend the deadline came after applicants reported technical difficulties with the online application portal. The commission has also established a correction window from February 19 to 25, offering applicants an opportunity to rectify errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025