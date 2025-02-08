UPSC Extends Application Deadline for Civil Services Exam 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the application deadline for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 to February 18. The exam, held annually in three stages, will fill approximately 979 vacancies. A correction window will be available from February 19 to 25.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced an extension of the deadline for civil services prelims applications. Candidates now have until February 18 to apply online.
This annual examination, which includes preliminary, mains, and interviews, is a gateway to prestigious posts such as the IAS, IFS, and IPS. The preliminary exam is scheduled for May 25 and aims to fill around 979 vacancies, with specific allocations for candidates with benchmark disabilities.
The decision to extend the deadline came after applicants reported technical difficulties with the online application portal. The commission has also established a correction window from February 19 to 25, offering applicants an opportunity to rectify errors.
