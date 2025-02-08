UPSC Extends Application Deadline for Civil Services Exam 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced an extension of the deadline for civil services prelims applications. Candidates now have until February 18 to apply online.

This annual examination, which includes preliminary, mains, and interviews, is a gateway to prestigious posts such as the IAS, IFS, and IPS. The preliminary exam is scheduled for May 25 and aims to fill around 979 vacancies, with specific allocations for candidates with benchmark disabilities.

The decision to extend the deadline came after applicants reported technical difficulties with the online application portal. The commission has also established a correction window from February 19 to 25, offering applicants an opportunity to rectify errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)