Delivery Gone Wrong: Zomato Dispute Sparks Violent Clash

A violent incident in Ghaziabad's Gadhi village unfolded after a Zomato delivery turned into a confrontation, leading the local police to arrest several individuals. The altercation began when Aadhar Chowdhary, who ordered food, engaged in a disagreement with delivery boy Nishant.

According to the police, the argument spiraled into violence with Nishant returning later with five others. They allegedly attacked Chowdhary's home with knives, fired shots, and vandalized vehicles. The police have detained three suspects while Nishant remains on the run.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonam Mishra confirmed the event, indicating that CCTV footage is being reviewed to track down the remaining accused. The situation highlights the potential for minor disputes to escalate dangerously.

