Dramatic Arrest After Shootout on Ring Road

In a dramatic turn of events, two men with notorious criminal backgrounds were arrested after a shootout on Saturday evening, confirmed local police.

Daljot Singh alias "Daljot Punjabi" was injured during the encounter and immediately taken to a hospital for necessary treatment as per police reports.

Based on a reliable tip-off, both Daljot Singh and his associate, Aman Singh alias "Anu," were intercepted while traveling from Samba to Jammu allegedly planning a major crime. Police had strategically placed a checkpoint on the Ring Road, and the suspects, upon refusing to stop their SUV, opened fire, which was countered by the police officers present. Subsequently, Daljot Singh sustained injuries during the exchange and was arrested along with Aman Singh, the officer said.

