Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest After Shootout on Ring Road

Two men with criminal records were apprehended after a gunfight with police. Daljot Singh was injured and taken to a hospital. The accused were intercepted en route to Jammu intending a crime. A special checkpoint led to their arrest after a retaliatory police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:53 IST
Dramatic Arrest After Shootout on Ring Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two men with notorious criminal backgrounds were arrested after a shootout on Saturday evening, confirmed local police.

Daljot Singh alias "Daljot Punjabi" was injured during the encounter and immediately taken to a hospital for necessary treatment as per police reports.

Based on a reliable tip-off, both Daljot Singh and his associate, Aman Singh alias "Anu," were intercepted while traveling from Samba to Jammu allegedly planning a major crime. Police had strategically placed a checkpoint on the Ring Road, and the suspects, upon refusing to stop their SUV, opened fire, which was countered by the police officers present. Subsequently, Daljot Singh sustained injuries during the exchange and was arrested along with Aman Singh, the officer said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025