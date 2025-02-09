Left Menu

Transnational Car Market Manipulation: From Drug Lords to Price Fixing

Carlos Favian Martinez, son-in-law of a former Mexican drug lord, pleaded guilty to running a violent 11-year scheme controlling used-car prices at the US-Mexico border. The involved cartel violence featured extortion, kidnappings, and killings. Martinez is set for an 11-year sentence pending a hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A significant legal development unfolded this week when Carlos Favian Martinez, linked to Mexico's criminal underworld by marriage, admitted guilt in a scheme notorious for its violence and coercion.

Martinez, son-in-law of ex-Gulf Cartel leader Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, accepted charges at a Houston federal court involving price fixing, monopolizing, and extortion.

A sprawling 11-year conspiracy unraveled, demonstrating a cartel's grip on the US-Mexico border's used-car market, with Martinez acknowledging brutal tactics to control and profit from this trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

