Transnational Car Market Manipulation: From Drug Lords to Price Fixing
Carlos Favian Martinez, son-in-law of a former Mexican drug lord, pleaded guilty to running a violent 11-year scheme controlling used-car prices at the US-Mexico border. The involved cartel violence featured extortion, kidnappings, and killings. Martinez is set for an 11-year sentence pending a hearing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
A significant legal development unfolded this week when Carlos Favian Martinez, linked to Mexico's criminal underworld by marriage, admitted guilt in a scheme notorious for its violence and coercion.
Martinez, son-in-law of ex-Gulf Cartel leader Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, accepted charges at a Houston federal court involving price fixing, monopolizing, and extortion.
A sprawling 11-year conspiracy unraveled, demonstrating a cartel's grip on the US-Mexico border's used-car market, with Martinez acknowledging brutal tactics to control and profit from this trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN rights office raises alarm over escalating violence in occupied West Bank
Violence Erupts at Châteauroux: Nîmes Fans Injured in Pre-planned Attack
Gang Member Arrested in Mosque Survey Violence: Police Solve Sambhal's Double Murder
UNHCR Raises Alarm as Violence in Eastern DRC Escalates: Over 400,000 Displaced in 2025
Political Showdown: Ex-BJP MLA vs. Independent MLA Erupts in Violence