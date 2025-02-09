Transnational Car Market Manipulation: From Drug Lords to Price Fixing

A significant legal development unfolded this week when Carlos Favian Martinez, linked to Mexico's criminal underworld by marriage, admitted guilt in a scheme notorious for its violence and coercion.

Martinez, son-in-law of ex-Gulf Cartel leader Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, accepted charges at a Houston federal court involving price fixing, monopolizing, and extortion.

A sprawling 11-year conspiracy unraveled, demonstrating a cartel's grip on the US-Mexico border's used-car market, with Martinez acknowledging brutal tactics to control and profit from this trade.

