Election Loyalty Test: Security Nominees Grilled
Candidates for top U.S. security and law enforcement positions are reportedly being questioned about their belief in former President Trump's claims regarding the 2020 election and the January 6 Capitol attack. These lines of questioning have raised concerns about loyalty tests affecting job decisions.
According to a report by the Washington Post, candidates for high-ranking U.S. national security and law enforcement roles are being scrutinized for their positions on former President Donald Trump's false assertions of a stolen 2020 election.
The focus of questioning includes the legitimacy of the election results and interpreting the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, issues Trump associates with loyalty, as per anonymous sources cited by the newspaper.
While the White House has not commented, several former officials eyed for intelligence roles were reportedly queried on whether the election was 'stolen' and if the Capitol unrest was an 'inside job.' These candidates were ultimately not chosen for the roles, although it remains unclear if loyalty answers were the sole disqualifiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
