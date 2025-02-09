Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu's Comments

In a bold statement, Saudi Arabia has unequivocally rejected comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the displacement of Palestinians from their land. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released this declaration on Sunday, firmly denouncing any such suggestions from the Israeli government.

The controversy arose when Israeli officials recommended the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory. During a televised interview, Netanyahu seemed to jestingly respond to a host's slip-up on the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14, where "Saudi state" was mistakenly mentioned instead of "Palestinian state," before it was corrected.

Despite this, the official Saudi statement conspicuously omitted any reference to the suggestion of forming a Palestinian state within Saudi borders, choosing to focus solely on the broader implications of Netanyahu's remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)