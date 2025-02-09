Enhancing India's Diplomatic Reach: Panel Urges Comprehensive Security and Expansion
A parliamentary panel advises the Ministry of External Affairs to enhance security and establish missions in strategic areas. Emphasizing diplomatic, economic, and cultural engagement, the report also addresses budgetary stability and advocates for consistent funding. Challenges, such as delays in the Nalanda University project, are also highlighted.
A parliamentary panel has recommended that India's Ministry of External Affairs undertake a comprehensive security assessment of all diplomatic missions and posts worldwide. This comes in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape and stresses the need for securing both personnel and sensitive information.
The Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, also highlighted the absence of resident missions in 42 countries. It urged the MEA to prioritize establishing missions in nations with significant strategic interests and large diaspora populations, leveraging existing concurrent accreditation arrangements until permanent missions can be set up.
Meanwhile, logistical delays and budgetary concerns at Nalanda University were noted, with the committee calling for tighter oversight and diplomatic efforts to secure international support, aligning with the institution's goal as an East Asia Summit collaborative hub.
