Left Menu

Enhancing India's Diplomatic Reach: Panel Urges Comprehensive Security and Expansion

A parliamentary panel advises the Ministry of External Affairs to enhance security and establish missions in strategic areas. Emphasizing diplomatic, economic, and cultural engagement, the report also addresses budgetary stability and advocates for consistent funding. Challenges, such as delays in the Nalanda University project, are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:20 IST
Enhancing India's Diplomatic Reach: Panel Urges Comprehensive Security and Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has recommended that India's Ministry of External Affairs undertake a comprehensive security assessment of all diplomatic missions and posts worldwide. This comes in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape and stresses the need for securing both personnel and sensitive information.

The Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, also highlighted the absence of resident missions in 42 countries. It urged the MEA to prioritize establishing missions in nations with significant strategic interests and large diaspora populations, leveraging existing concurrent accreditation arrangements until permanent missions can be set up.

Meanwhile, logistical delays and budgetary concerns at Nalanda University were noted, with the committee calling for tighter oversight and diplomatic efforts to secure international support, aligning with the institution's goal as an East Asia Summit collaborative hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025