Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Money Lending in Gadag

The Gadag police conducted raids on multiple locations following complaints of illegal money lending practices. Excessive interest rates and threats to recover loans prompted this action, resulting in the recovery of Rs 26.57 lakh and seizing of unaccounted items. Similar actions were executed by Uttara Kannada police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:56 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Money Lending in Gadag
  • Country:
  • India

The Gadag police undertook significant raids on Sunday, targeting houses and locations linked to illegal money lending activities.

These operations came in response to growing complaints regarding individuals imposing excessive interest rates and threatening borrowers who struggled to repay their debts.

The crackdown led to the confiscation of Rs 26.57 lakh, along with numerous blank cheques, bonds, and registers, signaling a decisive move against these unlawful practices. Similarly, the Uttara Kannada police booked 39 individuals in connection with nine cases, especially targeting micro-finance companies involved in coercive recovery tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025