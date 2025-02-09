Left Menu

IMF to Conduct Governance and Corruption Assessment in Pakistan

A three-member IMF mission will visit Pakistan to assess governance and corruption under the 2024 Extended Fund Facility program. The report will recommend actions to address vulnerabilities and strengthen governance. Pakistan welcomes the support as it pursues economic recovery backed by a $7 billion IMF facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:10 IST
IMF to Conduct Governance and Corruption Assessment in Pakistan

An International Monetary Fund mission, consisting of three members, is preparing to visit Pakistan. The finance ministry announced that this visit aims to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the 2024 Extended Fund Facility program. However, specific dates for the visit have not been disclosed.

The impending report is expected to provide recommendations to tackle corruption vulnerabilities and enhance governance. The assessment will examine issues within six crucial state functions: fiscal governance, central bank governance and operations, financial sector oversight, market regulation, rule of law, and AML-CFT.

The Pakistani government has expressed its appreciation for the IMF's technical assistance, noting that the diagnostic assessment aligns with its efforts to enhance transparency and institutional capacity. Emboldened by a $7 billion facility from the IMF secured in September, the nation endeavors to achieve economic recovery. The IMF's evaluation of Pakistan's progress is scheduled for March, with governmental and central bank assurances of target attainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025