Tragic Coastal Road Accident Claims Life of Young Collegian

A 19-year-old MBA student from Nashik, Gargi Chate, tragically died in a car accident on Mumbai's coastal road. Her friend, Sanyam Sakla, who was driving, lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. Chate was declared dead at Breach Candy hospital. Sakla faces charges for rash driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:41 IST
Tragic Coastal Road Accident Claims Life of Young Collegian
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young collegian's life was tragically cut short in a car accident on Mumbai's coastal road, officials reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 8pm on Saturday on the southbound stretch of the road, according to the Tardeo police station.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Gargi Chate from Nashik, was a student at Jai Hind College. She was in the car with her friend, Sanyam Sakla, 22, who was driving when the vehicle overturned after he lost control. Passersby took them to Breach Candy hospital where Chate was pronounced dead, having succumbed to severe head injuries. Sakla has now been charged with rash and negligent driving under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

