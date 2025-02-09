Tragic Coastal Road Accident Claims Life of Young Collegian

A young collegian's life was tragically cut short in a car accident on Mumbai's coastal road, officials reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 8pm on Saturday on the southbound stretch of the road, according to the Tardeo police station.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Gargi Chate from Nashik, was a student at Jai Hind College. She was in the car with her friend, Sanyam Sakla, 22, who was driving when the vehicle overturned after he lost control. Passersby took them to Breach Candy hospital where Chate was pronounced dead, having succumbed to severe head injuries. Sakla has now been charged with rash and negligent driving under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita regulations.

