Pakistani National Apprehended in Rajasthan for Forged Indian Identity

In a significant operation, Rajasthan Police have apprehended a Pakistani man, Rahimyar Khan, who was residing in India using forged documents and an assumed identity. The arrest took place on Saturday in Gandhi Colony, RIICO area, following surveillance of Khan's international telephone communications.

Khan, aged 35, was found possessing a Pakistani identity card, currency from both countries, an Indian Aadhar card, along with a bank passbook, cheque book, and a mobile phone. The police operation was detailed by Kotwali station in-charge Premdan Ratnu, who also announced the arrest of Sachin, a Ghaziabad resident accused of aiding Khan in obtaining the forged documents.

Khan, who assumed the identity of Vinay Kapoor, has been remanded in police custody for five days. Investigations into the case continue as both apprehended individuals face questioning by security agencies, highlighting concerns around identity forgery and international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)