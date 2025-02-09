Left Menu

Pakistani National Apprehended in Rajasthan for Forged Indian Identity

A Pakistani man, Rahimyar Khan, was arrested in Rajasthan for residing in India using forged documents. Aiding him was Sachin from Ghaziabad, who also faces arrest. Authorities confiscated various belongings from Khan, and both individuals are being questioned by security agencies.

Updated: 09-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:01 IST
  • India

In a significant operation, Rajasthan Police have apprehended a Pakistani man, Rahimyar Khan, who was residing in India using forged documents and an assumed identity. The arrest took place on Saturday in Gandhi Colony, RIICO area, following surveillance of Khan's international telephone communications.

Khan, aged 35, was found possessing a Pakistani identity card, currency from both countries, an Indian Aadhar card, along with a bank passbook, cheque book, and a mobile phone. The police operation was detailed by Kotwali station in-charge Premdan Ratnu, who also announced the arrest of Sachin, a Ghaziabad resident accused of aiding Khan in obtaining the forged documents.

Khan, who assumed the identity of Vinay Kapoor, has been remanded in police custody for five days. Investigations into the case continue as both apprehended individuals face questioning by security agencies, highlighting concerns around identity forgery and international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

