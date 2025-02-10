Left Menu

South Korea's Strategic Moves in Global Trade Dynamics

South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, addressed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum. Discussions also covered the recent U.S.-Japan summit and strategies for tackling significant trade matters in the digital sector during a government meeting, according to the finance ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 06:26 IST
Amid growing concerns over international trade policies, South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, addressed critical issues on Monday. Key topics included U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The discussions followed last week's U.S.-Japan summit, focusing on formulating responses to these tariffs. South Korea is keen on solidifying its stance in the global trade arena and safeguarding its economic interests.

Choi emphasized the importance of collaboration in tackling significant trade issues, particularly within the digital sector, highlighting the complexity of modern trade dynamics. The finance ministry reported on these deliberations, marking a pivotal point for future strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

