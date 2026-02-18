Left Menu

Kerala's TRADEX 2026 Paves New Path for MSME Global Trade

TRADEX Kerala 2026 saw 146 MoUs signed between Kerala MSMEs and international companies, securing over Rs 81 crore in trade commitments. The event, featuring more than 30 global buyers, marked a historical reverse buyer-seller meet, promoting Kerala's industrial ecosystem and the Kerala Brand.

In a significant boost to Kerala's industrial landscape, TRADEX Kerala 2026 concluded with the signing of 146 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and international companies. The two-day event highlighted the state's growing prowess in the global market.

The agreements forged secure trade commitments worth more than Rs 81 crore, marking a major milestone for Kerala's businesses. TRADEX 2026 featured participation from over 30 international buyers from more than 20 countries, and more than 400 MSMEs from various sectors across the state, culminating in 12 confirmed trade orders.

According to P Vishnuraj IAS, Director of Industries and Commerce, the event's success will lead to its institutionalization as a recurring platform, bolstering Kerala's industrial ecosystem under the Kerala Brand. This inaugural large-scale reverse buyer-seller meet brought global buyers directly to Kerala, showcasing the state's products as dependable and globally credible.

