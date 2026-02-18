Left Menu

AI and Automation: Powering India's Steel Industry Expansion

AI and intelligent automation will be vital for the growth and sustainability of India's steel industry. Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik highlights the strategic role of technology in increasing steel capacity while maintaining global competitiveness and environmental responsibility. Major infrastructure projects continue to drive national steel demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:40 IST
AI and Automation: Powering India's Steel Industry Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The strategic implementation of AI and intelligent automation has been identified as a cornerstone for the future growth and sustainability of India's burgeoning steel industry, according to Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik. Speaking at the Steel Pavilion inauguration at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Poundrik emphasized the critical role of these technologies.

With the nation aiming to increase its crude steel capacity from 200 million tonnes to 300 million tonnes by 2030-2031 and further to 400 million tonnes by 2035-2036, a strategic focus on intelligent capacity utilization and real-time monitoring is essential. AI technologies are being hailed as transformative, offering AI-driven process control to ensure competitive and responsible growth.

Poundrik also highlighted the doubling of India's steel consumption in the past decade and the essential support provided by national initiatives in infrastructure and industrial production. As the sector expands, there is a pressing need to enhance productivity, quality, and sustainability, signaling steel's pivotal role in nation-building.

TRENDING

1
China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

 Global
3
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
4
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026