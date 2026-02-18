AI and Automation: Powering India's Steel Industry Expansion

The strategic implementation of AI and intelligent automation has been identified as a cornerstone for the future growth and sustainability of India's burgeoning steel industry, according to Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik. Speaking at the Steel Pavilion inauguration at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Poundrik emphasized the critical role of these technologies.

With the nation aiming to increase its crude steel capacity from 200 million tonnes to 300 million tonnes by 2030-2031 and further to 400 million tonnes by 2035-2036, a strategic focus on intelligent capacity utilization and real-time monitoring is essential. AI technologies are being hailed as transformative, offering AI-driven process control to ensure competitive and responsible growth.

Poundrik also highlighted the doubling of India's steel consumption in the past decade and the essential support provided by national initiatives in infrastructure and industrial production. As the sector expands, there is a pressing need to enhance productivity, quality, and sustainability, signaling steel's pivotal role in nation-building.