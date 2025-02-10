Left Menu

Checkpoint Reality: Life's Daily Grind in the West Bank

Abdullah Fauzi's grueling commute from Nablus to Ramallah reflects the widespread disruption caused by intensified Israeli security measures in the West Bank following the ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. Increasing checkpoints and barriers have severely impacted Palestinians' movement, affecting their daily lives and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:29 IST
Abdullah Fauzi, a banker from Nablus, embarks on his daily commute at 4 a.m., often finding himself late to work in Ramallah by 8 a.m. once his journey took one hour; it now stretches to four.

This is the result of intensified Israeli military actions in the West Bank, following the October 2023 conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Checkpoints and roadblocks have proliferated, disrupting life and sowing frustration among Palestinians.

Security measures by Israel, purportedly to prevent terror attacks, have further strained the Palestinian economy and daily lives, with delays affecting jobs, trade, and personal well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

