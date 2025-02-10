Checkpoint Reality: Life's Daily Grind in the West Bank

Abdullah Fauzi, a banker from Nablus, embarks on his daily commute at 4 a.m., often finding himself late to work in Ramallah by 8 a.m. once his journey took one hour; it now stretches to four.

This is the result of intensified Israeli military actions in the West Bank, following the October 2023 conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Checkpoints and roadblocks have proliferated, disrupting life and sowing frustration among Palestinians.

Security measures by Israel, purportedly to prevent terror attacks, have further strained the Palestinian economy and daily lives, with delays affecting jobs, trade, and personal well-being.

