NZ Proposes Annual Inspection Schedule for Vintage Vehicles and Private Motorhomes

The New Zealand Government has announced plans to consult the public on reducing the frequency of Warrant of Fitness (WOF) and Certificate of Fitness (COF) inspections for vintage light vehicles and privately owned heavy motorhomes. Currently, these vehicles must undergo inspections every six months, but the new proposal aims to extend this interval to once a year.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop highlighted the motivation behind this initiative, emphasizing the need to alleviate unnecessary compliance burdens for vintage car and motorcycle enthusiasts, as well as motorhome owners.

“Everyone loves seeing a lovingly maintained vintage car out on the road for a Sunday drive, and cruising around our beautiful country in a motorhome is a quintessential Kiwi dream,” Mr. Bishop said.

Statistics show that there are approximately 128,000 vintage vehicles and 39,000 private motorhomes in New Zealand. Owners of these vehicles are currently required to spend significant time and money on biannual WOF or COF inspections.

Mr Bishop pointed out that these vehicles typically cover fewer kilometers annually compared to modern cars. Furthermore, evidence indicates that faults in vintage vehicles and motorhomes are half as likely to contribute to serious crashes, even when considering their lower numbers on the roads. Additionally, initial pass rates for vintage vehicles are higher compared to all vehicles under 40 years old, and WOF pass rates actually improve as vehicles age past 40 years.

“With proper care, some things really do get better with age,” Mr. Bishop remarked. “That’s why we’re consulting on easing the overly onerous compliance requirements on these types of vehicles, so that owners of vintage cars and private motorhomes can spend less time waiting in line at the VTNZ, and more time tinkering happily in the garage or cruising the open road.”

The consultation, managed by the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), proposes the following changes:

Reduce WOF check frequency for vehicles over 40 years old from every six months to once a year. Reduce COF check frequency for privately owned heavy motorhomes from every six months to once a year.

“Extending the time between WOF and COF inspections is a sensible approach to ensuring vehicles are safe while not going overboard on compliance,” Mr. Bishop concluded.

Public consultation on the proposed changes will begin on 24 February 2025. Feedback can be submitted via the NZTA website (nzta.govt.nz), with the consultation period closing on 4 April 2025.

For more information and to participate in the consultation, visit nzta.govt.nz.