The Clock is Ticking: Trump, AUKUS, and the Quad in Uncertain Waters

In a time of geopolitical uncertainty, the re-election of Donald Trump poses challenges and questions for key security frameworks in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad and AUKUS, both pivotal to former President Biden's regional strategy, now face an uncertain future under an administration known for its unpredictable international stance.

Trump's expansionist territorial vision and his willingness to disrupt alliances using economic leverage such as punitive tariffs have already strained US relations with neighboring countries. While the Asian allies seem to be receiving a more favorable treatment compared to Europe, the disregard shown for established treaties raises concerns over the endurance of these security partnerships.

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio steers the spotlight on these alliances, emphasizing their significance and potential strategic value, the bigger test lies in persuading Trump to back these institutions. Ensuring they contribute to America's safety, strength, and prosperity is pivotal, and will determine their fate over the next four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)