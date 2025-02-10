Left Menu

China's Stance on Dalai Lama Sparks Controversy

China is open to discussing the Dalai Lama's future if he renounces separatism, following comments about his late brother Gyalo Thondup. Beijing hasn't held official talks with the Dalai Lama's representatives since 2010. Gyalo Thondup, previously an unofficial envoy, died at 97 in India.

Updated: 10-02-2025 13:23 IST
In a statement on Monday, China's foreign ministry expressed hope that the Dalai Lama might 'return to the right path' and abandon his political propositions. The ministry indicated a willingness to discuss his future, provided he relinquishes his stance on Tibetan independence.

The comments came amid news of the death of Gyalo Thondup, the Dalai Lama's elder brother, who passed away at the age of 97 in Kalimpong, India. Thondup had previously served as an unofficial envoy for the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 after an unsuccessful rebellion against Chinese control.

Beijing has labeled the Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist and has not engaged in official dialogues with his representatives since 2010. The Chinese government maintains its firm stance against any actions or rhetoric it perceives as threats to its sovereignty over Tibet.

