China's Stance on Dalai Lama Sparks Controversy

In a statement on Monday, China's foreign ministry expressed hope that the Dalai Lama might 'return to the right path' and abandon his political propositions. The ministry indicated a willingness to discuss his future, provided he relinquishes his stance on Tibetan independence.

The comments came amid news of the death of Gyalo Thondup, the Dalai Lama's elder brother, who passed away at the age of 97 in Kalimpong, India. Thondup had previously served as an unofficial envoy for the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 after an unsuccessful rebellion against Chinese control.

Beijing has labeled the Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist and has not engaged in official dialogues with his representatives since 2010. The Chinese government maintains its firm stance against any actions or rhetoric it perceives as threats to its sovereignty over Tibet.

