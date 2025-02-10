Left Menu

Delhi Police Apprehend Suspects in Cow Slaughter Near Signature Bridge

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, one a minor, linked to a cow slaughter case near Signature Bridge. Responding to an early-morning tip, police found evidence, including cow carcasses and tools. An FIR has been filed, and further investigation is ongoing to identify additional participants.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:12 IST
In a swift response to a tip-off, the Delhi Police have arrested two people, one a juvenile, over an alleged cow slaughter incident near the city's landmark Signature Bridge.

Officers at New Usmanpur Station were alerted at 8:20 am, leading them to the site where they found Rupesh Rana, who had made the call, alongside two individuals involved in the illegal activity.

Evidence recovered from the scene included cow carcasses, slaughter implements, a syringe, a medicine bottle, and a car believed to have been used for transporting the animals. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue to identify if more individuals were complicit.

