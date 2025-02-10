Delhi Police Apprehend Suspects in Cow Slaughter Near Signature Bridge

In a swift response to a tip-off, the Delhi Police have arrested two people, one a juvenile, over an alleged cow slaughter incident near the city's landmark Signature Bridge.

Officers at New Usmanpur Station were alerted at 8:20 am, leading them to the site where they found Rupesh Rana, who had made the call, alongside two individuals involved in the illegal activity.

Evidence recovered from the scene included cow carcasses, slaughter implements, a syringe, a medicine bottle, and a car believed to have been used for transporting the animals. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue to identify if more individuals were complicit.

