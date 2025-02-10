Delhi Police Apprehend Suspects in Cow Slaughter Near Signature Bridge
Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, one a minor, linked to a cow slaughter case near Signature Bridge. Responding to an early-morning tip, police found evidence, including cow carcasses and tools. An FIR has been filed, and further investigation is ongoing to identify additional participants.
- Country:
- India
In a swift response to a tip-off, the Delhi Police have arrested two people, one a juvenile, over an alleged cow slaughter incident near the city's landmark Signature Bridge.
Officers at New Usmanpur Station were alerted at 8:20 am, leading them to the site where they found Rupesh Rana, who had made the call, alongside two individuals involved in the illegal activity.
Evidence recovered from the scene included cow carcasses, slaughter implements, a syringe, a medicine bottle, and a car believed to have been used for transporting the animals. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue to identify if more individuals were complicit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Countdown to Delhi Elections: Law Enforcement Clamps Down on MCC Violations
Crackdown Intensifies: Delhi's Pre-Poll Law Enforcement Blitz
More than 40 bodies have been pulled from the water after DC midair collision, law enforcement official says, reports AP.
Spotlight on Law Enforcement Excellence: 68th All India Police Duty Meet in Ranchi
Bharatpol Portal Streamlines Global Police Cooperation: A New Era in Law Enforcement