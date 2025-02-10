Arms Cache Discovered Near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant development, security forces on Monday uncovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the Karnah area, along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials reported.

The discovery was made during a coordinated search operation by a joint team of the army and police in Badi Mohalla Amrohee in Karnah tehsil, acting on intelligence regarding the presence of weapons in the region.

Recovered items included an AK 47 rifle, an AK magazine, a Saiga MK rifle, a Saiga MK magazine, and 12 rounds, all found in a bag hidden behind a food store. A case has been filed at the local police station, and investigations have commenced, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)