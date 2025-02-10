Left Menu

Arms Cache Discovered Near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district uncovered a cache of arms during a joint operation by the army and police. The discovery included rifles, magazines, and ammunition, stashed in a bag behind a food store in Karnah. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:18 IST
Arms Cache Discovered Near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, security forces on Monday uncovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the Karnah area, along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials reported.

The discovery was made during a coordinated search operation by a joint team of the army and police in Badi Mohalla Amrohee in Karnah tehsil, acting on intelligence regarding the presence of weapons in the region.

Recovered items included an AK 47 rifle, an AK magazine, a Saiga MK rifle, a Saiga MK magazine, and 12 rounds, all found in a bag hidden behind a food store. A case has been filed at the local police station, and investigations have commenced, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025