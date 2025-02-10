Temple Prasadam Adulteration Scandal: Arrests and Allegations

Four individuals were arrested in a case involving alleged adulteration of laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. The accused are former directors of dairy suppliers and were placed in judicial custody until February 20.

The investigation was triggered by suspected violations in ghee supply for the temple's prasadam. Officials allege fake records were created to secure tenders under false pretenses, revealing dairy firms' inability to meet the temple's demands legitimately.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and a special team are looking into the allegations of using animal fat in the laddus. This investigation, established by Supreme Court orders, follows political allegations that have sparked widespread controversy.

