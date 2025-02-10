Temple Prasadam Adulteration Scandal: Arrests and Allegations
A special investigation team arrested four individuals over alleged adulteration of laddus at Tirupati Temple. The arrests were prompted by irregularities in the supply of ghee, potentially using animal fat. Political and legal ramifications unfold as the investigation deepens, with involvement from central agencies and state authorities.
- Country:
- India
Four individuals were arrested in a case involving alleged adulteration of laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. The accused are former directors of dairy suppliers and were placed in judicial custody until February 20.
The investigation was triggered by suspected violations in ghee supply for the temple's prasadam. Officials allege fake records were created to secure tenders under false pretenses, revealing dairy firms' inability to meet the temple's demands legitimately.
The Central Bureau of Investigation and a special team are looking into the allegations of using animal fat in the laddus. This investigation, established by Supreme Court orders, follows political allegations that have sparked widespread controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lakkundi's Timeless Temples: Karnataka's Stone Craft Legacy
Architect Behind Iconic Ram Temple Honored with Padma Shri
Anil Ambani's Spiritual Journey: A Visit to the Maha Kumbh and Mahabodhi Temple
Rahul Gandhi Visits Valmiki Temple: Congress Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls
Tragic Visit: Devotees' Demise at Ayodhya's Ram Temple