Western Cape Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Export Support Funding

The Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) is inviting businesses, intermediaries, and organisations involved in export activities to apply for financial assistance through the Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme (ECEP).

The ECEP Fund is designed to assist businesses in overcoming technical challenges and enhancing their ability to access international markets. It provides comprehensive support to both businesses and intermediaries dedicated to promoting export initiatives.

Key Areas of Support:

The programme offers financial assistance in the following areas:

Product reformulation and refinement.

Compliance with international packaging, labelling, and printing standards.

Meeting international product certification and standards requirements.

Registration of products or services with relevant international bodies.

Conducting international nutritional analysis.

Securing special handling services and permits for safe and efficient export.

Listing products on e-commerce platforms.

Target Sectors:

The fund is aimed at businesses that are current or potential exporters in the following sectors, though applications from other sectors are also welcome:

Food

Beverages

Cosmetics (make-up products)

Personal care products (oral, skin, and body care)

Jewellery

Transport equipment

Computer, electronics, and optical products

Rubber and plastic products

Machinery and equipment

Wearing apparel

Craft and furniture

Exclusions:

Certain expenses and entities are excluded from the fund, including:

Operational and working capital expenses.

Production costs or stock purchases.

Construction of infrastructure.

Businesses not based in the Western Cape.

Priority Considerations:

Priority will be given to companies operating in industries with high export potential as identified within the Western Cape economy. The programme aims to support interventions that help develop successful exporters capable of meeting international client needs.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the ECEP Fund, businesses, intermediaries, and organisations must meet the following criteria:

Be a registered legal entity.

Be tax-compliant at the time of application.

Provide audited financial statements (AFS) independently reviewed or compiled for the two most recent financial years. The AFS must be unqualified.

Be based within the geographic boundaries of the Western Cape, even if the main office is in another province.

Intermediaries or organisations can be based anywhere in South Africa, but the beneficiary businesses must be located in the Western Cape.

Demonstrate the ability to provide own or third-party funding.

Application Process:

Applicants are encouraged to review the online application forms and related documentation carefully to ensure they have all necessary information before applying.

[Application Form for Businesses]

[Application Form for Organisations/Intermediaries]

Important Notes:

Only online applications will be accepted.

Email or hand-delivered applications will not be considered.

Funding is contingent upon budget availability and will be allocated at the discretion of the department based on evaluation criteria.

For more information, visit the official website of the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism.