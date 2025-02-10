Sonia Gandhi Urges Immediate Census Completion to Ensure Food Security
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has called for the immediate completion of India's population census, stating that 14 crore people are missing out on food security benefits due to outdated data. The census delay further exacerbates deprivation of rightful benefits under the National Food Security Act.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has urged the government to expedite the completion of the population census, asserting that approximately 14 crore people are not receiving the food security benefits they are entitled to due to reliance on outdated 2011 data.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Gandhi emphasized that many beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) remain unidentified as the census data has not been updated since 2011. She highlighted that, for the first time in independent India's history, the census has faced a delay of over four years.
Gandhi voiced concerns that budget allocations suggest an updated census is unlikely this year, depriving millions of their rightful benefits. The NFSA, enacted by the UPA government in 2013, aims to provide food and nutritional security for millions, a mission she argues is hindered by outdated population figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong will break wall of 50 percent reservation, will do this in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha: Rahul Gandhi in Mhow rally.
Lok Sabha's Budget Boost: Over Double the Funds Compared to Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Pays Homage to Iconic Leaders
Poetic Politics: Modi vs. Kharge's Literary Duel in Rajya Sabha
Amount of work done during our tenure to empower poor has never been done before: PM Modi tells Rajya Sabha.