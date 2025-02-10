Sonia Gandhi Urges Immediate Census Completion to Ensure Food Security

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has urged the government to expedite the completion of the population census, asserting that approximately 14 crore people are not receiving the food security benefits they are entitled to due to reliance on outdated 2011 data.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Gandhi emphasized that many beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) remain unidentified as the census data has not been updated since 2011. She highlighted that, for the first time in independent India's history, the census has faced a delay of over four years.

Gandhi voiced concerns that budget allocations suggest an updated census is unlikely this year, depriving millions of their rightful benefits. The NFSA, enacted by the UPA government in 2013, aims to provide food and nutritional security for millions, a mission she argues is hindered by outdated population figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)