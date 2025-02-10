Left Menu

Kerala Unites Against Deep-Sea Mining Threat

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alongside the opposition, opposes the Union government's deep-sea mining plans along Kerala's coast, citing threats to marine life and fisherfolk livelihoods. The state government will explore measures to halt these efforts, and fisher unions plan protests against sand and mineral extraction tenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:01 IST
Kerala Unites Against Deep-Sea Mining Threat
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced that the state government will partner with the opposition to resist the Union government's proposal for deep-sea mining off Kerala's coast, aiming to protect marine ecology and fishermen's livelihoods.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, raised concerns in the Assembly, urging prompt state intervention, while Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve emphasized the need for decisive action. He also announced upcoming measures to block the mining venture.

Fishermen unions are planning a hartal on February 27, 2024, to protest the opening of tenders for sand and mineral mining here and along other Indian coasts. The first phase targets 242 sq km in Kollam district and threatens to disrupt the local fishing industry and coastal ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025