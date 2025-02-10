Kerala Unites Against Deep-Sea Mining Threat
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alongside the opposition, opposes the Union government's deep-sea mining plans along Kerala's coast, citing threats to marine life and fisherfolk livelihoods. The state government will explore measures to halt these efforts, and fisher unions plan protests against sand and mineral extraction tenders.
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced that the state government will partner with the opposition to resist the Union government's proposal for deep-sea mining off Kerala's coast, aiming to protect marine ecology and fishermen's livelihoods.
Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, raised concerns in the Assembly, urging prompt state intervention, while Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve emphasized the need for decisive action. He also announced upcoming measures to block the mining venture.
Fishermen unions are planning a hartal on February 27, 2024, to protest the opening of tenders for sand and mineral mining here and along other Indian coasts. The first phase targets 242 sq km in Kollam district and threatens to disrupt the local fishing industry and coastal ecosystems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
