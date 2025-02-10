Delhi Court Upholds Warrant Against AAP Leader's Alleged Aide
A Delhi court has refused to cancel the arrest warrant against Umed Singh, an alleged aide of AAP leader Naresh Balyan, in a MCOCA case. The court ruled that no sufficient grounds were shown to recall the non-bailable warrant. The warrant was issued due to evasive actions by the accused.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Monday declined to lift the arrest warrant against Umed Singh, alleged to be an aide of AAP leader Naresh Balyan, in connection with a MCOCA case.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja cited insufficient grounds provided by Singh for recalling the non-bailable warrant that had been issued.
Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh noted that Balyan used documents in Singh's name to manipulate properties, pressing Kapil Sangwan, the alleged syndicate leader, to intimidate legitimate sellers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Non-Bailable Warrant Issued for Anmol Bishnoi in Baba Siddiqui Murder Case
Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, two other wanted accused in Baba Siddique murder case.
Delhi High Court Denies Parole for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case
Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan's Custody Parole Plea Amid Criminal Allegations
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Withdraws Custody Parole Plea Amid MCOCA Case Opposition