Left Menu

Delhi Court Upholds Warrant Against AAP Leader's Alleged Aide

A Delhi court has refused to cancel the arrest warrant against Umed Singh, an alleged aide of AAP leader Naresh Balyan, in a MCOCA case. The court ruled that no sufficient grounds were shown to recall the non-bailable warrant. The warrant was issued due to evasive actions by the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:20 IST
Delhi Court Upholds Warrant Against AAP Leader's Alleged Aide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday declined to lift the arrest warrant against Umed Singh, alleged to be an aide of AAP leader Naresh Balyan, in connection with a MCOCA case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja cited insufficient grounds provided by Singh for recalling the non-bailable warrant that had been issued.

Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh noted that Balyan used documents in Singh's name to manipulate properties, pressing Kapil Sangwan, the alleged syndicate leader, to intimidate legitimate sellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025