Delhi Court Upholds Warrant Against AAP Leader's Alleged Aide

A Delhi court on Monday declined to lift the arrest warrant against Umed Singh, alleged to be an aide of AAP leader Naresh Balyan, in connection with a MCOCA case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja cited insufficient grounds provided by Singh for recalling the non-bailable warrant that had been issued.

Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh noted that Balyan used documents in Singh's name to manipulate properties, pressing Kapil Sangwan, the alleged syndicate leader, to intimidate legitimate sellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)