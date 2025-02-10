Left Menu

Teen's Desperate Act: A Story of Betrayal and Murder

A teenager in Delhi has been apprehended for allegedly killing his mother's lover and discarding the body in a park pond. The crime was fueled by anger over his mother's relationship. Police investigations reveal that the teenager, with a friend's help, committed the murder using a brick.

Updated: 10-02-2025 19:29 IST
Teen's Desperate Act: A Story of Betrayal and Murder
In a shocking case from Delhi, a teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother's lover and disposing of the body in a park pond, as confirmed by authorities on Monday.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Rahul Singh Bisht, was discovered with multiple head injuries in Smritivan Park's lake. Initial investigations suggest the murder was driven by rage over the victim's relationship with the teenager's mother.

Forensic teams have collected evidence, and a murder case has been registered. Both the accused and his accomplice were caught as they attempted to flee the city, and police are continuing their investigation.

