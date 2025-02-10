Left Menu

India's Record Drug Seizures in 2024: A Zero-Tolerance Victory

In 2024, Indian law enforcement agencies seized narcotics worth over Rs 25,330 crore, a 55% increase from 2023. The government's zero-tolerance policy, led by Prime Minister Modi, led to substantial seizures of synthetic drugs, cocaine, and psychotropic pharmaceuticals, highlighting its Whole-of-Government Approach to combat drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics valued at over Rs 25,330 crore were seized by various Indian agencies in 2024, marking a 55% rise from 2023, according to an official statement.

As part of the Centre's zero-tolerance policy on drugs, all enforcement agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, played a key role in this significant achievement. The report noted a marked increase in the seizure of high-value synthetic drugs, such as cocaine and pharmaceuticals used as psychotropics.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has adopted a Whole-of-Government Approach aiming for a drug-free India. Data shows that the amount of Amphetamine-Type Stimulants, cocaine, mephedrone, hashish, and certain pharmaceuticals seized in 2024 far exceeded figures from the prior year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

