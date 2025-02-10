India's Record Drug Seizures in 2024: A Zero-Tolerance Victory

Narcotics valued at over Rs 25,330 crore were seized by various Indian agencies in 2024, marking a 55% rise from 2023, according to an official statement.

As part of the Centre's zero-tolerance policy on drugs, all enforcement agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, played a key role in this significant achievement. The report noted a marked increase in the seizure of high-value synthetic drugs, such as cocaine and pharmaceuticals used as psychotropics.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has adopted a Whole-of-Government Approach aiming for a drug-free India. Data shows that the amount of Amphetamine-Type Stimulants, cocaine, mephedrone, hashish, and certain pharmaceuticals seized in 2024 far exceeded figures from the prior year.

