Haryana Prepares for Landmark Legal Transition

Haryana is set to implement three new criminal laws by month's end, marking a significant shift from colonial-era regulations. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the transition, replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, with new laws effective from July 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal reform, Haryana is poised to implement three new criminal laws by the end of this month. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed the transition, which aims to replace archaic colonial-era laws with modern alternatives.

The new laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, officially came into effect on July 1, following approval by Parliament. This marks the end of the longstanding Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

After a briefing with key officials, including Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar and State Police Chief Shatrujeet Kapur, Saini reiterated the implementation timeline of February 28 and reviewed the progress of development works in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

