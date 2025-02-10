Left Menu

Crackdown on Fraudulent Immigration Networks in Punjab

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Punjab has registered eight FIRs against fraudulent immigration consultants following the deportation of Indian citizens from the US. The investigation aims to dismantle illegal human trafficking networks by taking statements from victims and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:20 IST
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has registered eight FIRs against fraudulent immigration consultants in Punjab, based on complaints from victims who were deported from the US, according to a statement by the state police on Monday.

The SIT, headed by senior police officials, is dedicated to dismantling networks responsible for illegal human trafficking. This closely monitored investigation follows the deportation of 104 Indian immigrants, including 30 from Punjab, who were part of a US government crackdown on illegal immigration.

Punjab Police, under the leadership of Director General Gaurav Yadav, is focusing on holding these networks accountable while providing assistance to the victims. The SIT works in collaboration with police commissioners and senior superintendents across various districts.

