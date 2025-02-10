Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Temporary Custody Parole to J&K MP Amid Bail Plea Limbo

The Delhi High Court granted a two-day custody parole to jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP, Rashid Engineer, allowing him to attend a Parliament session. This decision, emphasizing it should not set a precedent, came due to the unavailability of a court to hear his bail plea. Rashid is implicated in a terror funding case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:29 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Temporary Custody Parole to J&K MP Amid Bail Plea Limbo
Rashid Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has temporarily granted jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP, Rashid Engineer, a two-day custody parole to attend an upcoming Parliament session. Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasized that this allowance should not be seen as setting a precedent, citing the non-availability of a court to hear Rashid's bail application as the reason.

Rashid, facing charges in a terror funding case, argued for his need to represent his constituency during the budget session. Despite the gravity of his charges, the court order made provisions for Rashid's temporary release under police escort to fulfill his parliamentary duties and reiterated that the order does not negate his right to seek custody parole.

While Rashid's application for interim or regular bail remains pending since 2014, the court has ensured Rashid complies with specific restrictions, such as avoiding cellphone use and media interaction. His temporary participation in the session comes amidst a backdrop of complex legal proceedings and security concerns surrounding his attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025