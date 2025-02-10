Delhi High Court Grants Temporary Custody Parole to J&K MP Amid Bail Plea Limbo

The Delhi High Court has temporarily granted jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP, Rashid Engineer, a two-day custody parole to attend an upcoming Parliament session. Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasized that this allowance should not be seen as setting a precedent, citing the non-availability of a court to hear Rashid's bail application as the reason.

Rashid, facing charges in a terror funding case, argued for his need to represent his constituency during the budget session. Despite the gravity of his charges, the court order made provisions for Rashid's temporary release under police escort to fulfill his parliamentary duties and reiterated that the order does not negate his right to seek custody parole.

While Rashid's application for interim or regular bail remains pending since 2014, the court has ensured Rashid complies with specific restrictions, such as avoiding cellphone use and media interaction. His temporary participation in the session comes amidst a backdrop of complex legal proceedings and security concerns surrounding his attendance.

