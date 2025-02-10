Temporary Dome for National Assembly Completed Ahead of SONA Replies: Dean Macpherson

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has announced the completion of a repurposed dome structure to serve as a temporary venue for National Assembly sittings. The structure will be used starting this week for replies to the State of the Nation Address (SONA), ensuring uninterrupted parliamentary proceedings while reconstruction of the fire-damaged Parliament continues.

In a statement released on Monday, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) detailed how the dome—originally erected for the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela—was relocated and assembled at the request of the National Assembly. The initiative is expected to save Parliament millions in costs associated with alternative venues.

“The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has successfully repurposed a structure that had remained idle for years, allowing Parliament to continue its work without interruption,” Macpherson said. “The dome, now featuring a new roof sail and structural reinforcements, will ensure that sittings can be held in all weather conditions. For the first time in years, members of the public will also be able to attend proceedings in person.”

Macpherson praised the efforts of his department, singling out Director-General Sifiso Mdakane, who personally oversaw the project’s implementation.

“The Director-General and his team worked tirelessly, even through the December holidays, to ensure the project was completed on time for the upcoming parliamentary sessions. Their dedication has been nothing short of exemplary,” he said.

The Minister emphasized the importance of this development for the functioning of Parliament, which has faced significant challenges in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating fire that severely damaged the National Assembly chambers.

“This dome will play a critical role in enabling Parliament to fulfil its duty of holding the executive accountable,” Macpherson noted. “Our department is committed to supporting Parliament in this mission, and the successful completion of this project demonstrates that we can deliver with speed and precision when required.”

Macpherson concluded by expressing optimism about future projects, stating, “We are eager to build on this momentum and continue turning South Africa into a construction site in the months ahead, ensuring that our infrastructure supports the democratic processes of our nation.”