Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Tackles Legislators' Accommodation Issues

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather voiced his hope for a timely resolution of issues faced by newly-elected members. During a house committee meeting, several legislators discussed accommodation concerns and suggested identifying government quarters to ease logistical challenges for MLAs in Jammu and Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday expressed optimism for addressing issues faced by newly-elected members in a timely manner. The speaker presided over a house committee meeting where discussions centered on various challenges reported by legislators.

Prominent attendees included BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Congress's Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and several others from different political parties. They discussed pressing accommodation issues, affecting their legislative duties in the twin capitals, Jammu and Srinagar.

In response, Speaker Rather assured the committee that their genuine concerns, like accommodation, would be presented to the government. The committee also deliberated on identifying government housing to facilitate the legislators' work effectively.

