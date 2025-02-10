Omar Abdullah's Urgent Meeting with Amit Shah: A Push for Statehood and Stability
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss pressing issues like restoring statehood, law and order, and incidents affecting the region. The meeting focused on ensuring investigations into recent events and implementing changes in industrial and tourism policies.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address crucial issues, including the restoration of statehood and the current law and order situation in the region.
The 30-minute meeting covered the sensitive topic of returning statehood to J&K, following the Centre's 2019 abrogation of Article 370. Abdullah also highlighted the urgency of transparent inquiries into recent concerning incidents in Kathua and Sopore.
The talks, occurring shortly after meetings chaired by Shah on J&K's security, also explored adjustments in business rules and policies to boost the industrial and tourism sectors. Abdullah emphasized that sustainable peace in J&K requires active participation from its people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Calls for Statehood Restoration, Highlights Article 370's Role in J-K Identity
Public Safety Act: Crackdown on Overground Workers in Kathua
Historic Connectivity Advancements Post Article 370 Abrogation
Situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed after abrogation of Article 370: President Murmu.
Historic Milestones in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Article 370 Abrogation