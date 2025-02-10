Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Wayanad: Addressing Human-Elephant Conflict
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and MP for Wayanad, addressed the growing concerns of human-animal conflict in Wayanad. She inspected outdated trenches meant for elephant deterrence, proposed solutions, and emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure public safety and improve access to essential services in the region.
Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi interacted with villagers in forest-adjacent hamlets, addressing rising human-animal conflicts in her constituency.
She highlighted the need for effective measures after finding that trenches meant to deter elephants were in disrepair, thus endangering residents. She advocated for repairs and alternatives.
Priyanka underscored the importance of community safety and adequate facilities, stressing the necessity of a joint effort to address education and service access challenges faced by Wayanad's tribal community.
