Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Wayanad: Addressing Human-Elephant Conflict

Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi interacted with villagers in forest-adjacent hamlets, addressing rising human-animal conflicts in her constituency.

She highlighted the need for effective measures after finding that trenches meant to deter elephants were in disrepair, thus endangering residents. She advocated for repairs and alternatives.

Priyanka underscored the importance of community safety and adequate facilities, stressing the necessity of a joint effort to address education and service access challenges faced by Wayanad's tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)