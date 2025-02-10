Tamil Nadu Cabinet Approves 86,000 Housing Pattas

Tamil Nadu's government, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, has approved issuing housing 'Patta' to 86,000 citizens. This decision is set to resolve a longstanding issue that has persisted for 63 years. Two committees have been formed to facilitate the process within six months.

The beneficiaries include 29,187 individuals residing on 'unobjectionable, poromboke lands' in Chennai and surrounding districts. Additionally, 57,084 others hail from corporation areas, including those in Madurai and Tirunelveli, as well as municipal and district headquarters.

Since assuming office in May 2021, the DMK government has issued a substantial 12,29,372 pattas to benefit the state's residents, marking a significant stride in housing reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)