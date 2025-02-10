Strife and Resilience: Kurram's Sectarian Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

In a move to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Kurram district, Pakistani authorities disbursed compensation cheques amounting to Rs 3.7 crore to families impacted by recent tribal sectarian violence. The distribution on Monday was led by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed, providing financial aid projected at Rs 10 lakh for each of the 37 bereaved families. This effort addresses the aftermath of confrontations between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, catalyzed by an assault on passenger vans near Parachinar, ultimately resulting in 133 fatalities between November 21 and December 2.

While distribution continues, deputy commissioner Ahmed assures that after verification, all families affected by the violence will receive compensation. Concurrently, a peace accord was ratified on January 4 between the feuding tribes, complemented by demolition efforts targeting bunkers of rival groups in Upper and Lower Kurram. The Pakistani Disaster Management Authority's district coordinator, Shiraz Bacha, confirms the ongoing compensation initiative for all 133 affected families.

Despite these efforts, the district's 500,000 residents face dire circumstances, exacerbated by prolonged road blockades and acute shortages of fuel and essential medicines. This has severely disrupted community life and heightened medical emergencies, claiming over 250 children's lives due to inadequate healthcare during frigid conditions. In response, the provincial government is airlifting supplies, albeit barely meeting the needs of the beleaguered population. Local leaders, including MPA Ali Hadi Irfani, have urged government intervention to reopen roads and initiate an emergency relief package. Imam Allama Fida Hussain Mazaheri calls for Shia-Sunni unity, suggesting the formation of a council to collaboratively establish long-term peace and counteract extremist threats.

