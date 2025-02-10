Left Menu

Strife and Resilience: Kurram's Sectarian Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

Pakistani authorities distributed Rs 3.7 crore in compensation to families affected by sectarian violence in Kurram district. Deadly clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes led to 133 deaths, sparking humanitarian challenges including blocked routes, medicine shortages, and fuel crises. Peace agreements aim to ensure stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:17 IST
Strife and Resilience: Kurram's Sectarian Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a move to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Kurram district, Pakistani authorities disbursed compensation cheques amounting to Rs 3.7 crore to families impacted by recent tribal sectarian violence. The distribution on Monday was led by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed, providing financial aid projected at Rs 10 lakh for each of the 37 bereaved families. This effort addresses the aftermath of confrontations between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, catalyzed by an assault on passenger vans near Parachinar, ultimately resulting in 133 fatalities between November 21 and December 2.

While distribution continues, deputy commissioner Ahmed assures that after verification, all families affected by the violence will receive compensation. Concurrently, a peace accord was ratified on January 4 between the feuding tribes, complemented by demolition efforts targeting bunkers of rival groups in Upper and Lower Kurram. The Pakistani Disaster Management Authority's district coordinator, Shiraz Bacha, confirms the ongoing compensation initiative for all 133 affected families.

Despite these efforts, the district's 500,000 residents face dire circumstances, exacerbated by prolonged road blockades and acute shortages of fuel and essential medicines. This has severely disrupted community life and heightened medical emergencies, claiming over 250 children's lives due to inadequate healthcare during frigid conditions. In response, the provincial government is airlifting supplies, albeit barely meeting the needs of the beleaguered population. Local leaders, including MPA Ali Hadi Irfani, have urged government intervention to reopen roads and initiate an emergency relief package. Imam Allama Fida Hussain Mazaheri calls for Shia-Sunni unity, suggesting the formation of a council to collaboratively establish long-term peace and counteract extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025