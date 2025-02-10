Left Menu

Farmers Rally MPs Against New Agriculture Policy

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is lobbying Parliament members to advocate against the National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM), which they argue threatens farmers' independence. They demand legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and assert the Union Budget neglects crucial agricultural concerns. SKM continues its campaign until February's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:34 IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is intensifying efforts to enlist parliament members in opposing the newly introduced National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM). This policy, a reformulated version of previously repealed farm laws, is viewed by farmer groups as perilously empowering private corporations over agriculture.

Memorandums distributed by SKM to lawmakers advocate repealing what they describe as an 'anti-farmer, anti-state' framework, highlighting serious threats to farmer independence. They emphasize the need for a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and criticize the Union Budget for disregarding farmers' pressing concerns.

The MPs receiving these memorandums are urged to address these issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by February's conclusion. Additionally, SKM underscores the lack of provisions for MSP adherence, employment generation, loan waivers, and fair electricity privatization within the budget, pressing for remedial action.

