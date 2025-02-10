Farmers Rally MPs Against New Agriculture Policy

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is intensifying efforts to enlist parliament members in opposing the newly introduced National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM). This policy, a reformulated version of previously repealed farm laws, is viewed by farmer groups as perilously empowering private corporations over agriculture.

Memorandums distributed by SKM to lawmakers advocate repealing what they describe as an 'anti-farmer, anti-state' framework, highlighting serious threats to farmer independence. They emphasize the need for a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and criticize the Union Budget for disregarding farmers' pressing concerns.

The MPs receiving these memorandums are urged to address these issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by February's conclusion. Additionally, SKM underscores the lack of provisions for MSP adherence, employment generation, loan waivers, and fair electricity privatization within the budget, pressing for remedial action.

(With inputs from agencies.)