Brave Escape: Schoolgirls Leap from Moving Bus to Evade Harassment

Two Class IX girls in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, jumped from a moving bus to evade harassment from the driver and conductor. The girls were injured and hospitalized. The accused have been arrested under POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The girls are now safe in the district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a courageous bid, two Class IX students from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, leapt from a speeding bus on Monday morning, after allegedly facing sexual harassment from four male passengers, including the driver and conductor.

As the bus made its way to a school examination site, the girls' repeated requests to stop the vehicle were ignored while offensive comments were hurled at them, encapsulating an unbearable situation.

The police swiftly arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as the injured students received treatment at the district hospital, ensuring no further harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

