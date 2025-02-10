Brave Escape: Schoolgirls Leap from Moving Bus to Evade Harassment
Two Class IX girls in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, jumped from a moving bus to evade harassment from the driver and conductor. The girls were injured and hospitalized. The accused have been arrested under POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The girls are now safe in the district hospital.
- Country:
- India
In a courageous bid, two Class IX students from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, leapt from a speeding bus on Monday morning, after allegedly facing sexual harassment from four male passengers, including the driver and conductor.
As the bus made its way to a school examination site, the girls' repeated requests to stop the vehicle were ignored while offensive comments were hurled at them, encapsulating an unbearable situation.
The police swiftly arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as the injured students received treatment at the district hospital, ensuring no further harm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Damoh
- schoolgirls
- harassment
- safety
- arrest
- Madhya Pradesh
- POCSO
- detained
- injured
- incident
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Buddhist Path for Global Peace
Punjab Police Thwarts Major Crime with Arrests of Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Members
Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested
Delhi Police Crack Ghazipur Mystery: Two Arrested over Charred Body
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants for Senior Taliban Leaders for Gender-Based Crimes Against Humanity