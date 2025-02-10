Brave Escape: Schoolgirls Leap from Moving Bus to Evade Harassment

In a courageous bid, two Class IX students from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, leapt from a speeding bus on Monday morning, after allegedly facing sexual harassment from four male passengers, including the driver and conductor.

As the bus made its way to a school examination site, the girls' repeated requests to stop the vehicle were ignored while offensive comments were hurled at them, encapsulating an unbearable situation.

The police swiftly arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as the injured students received treatment at the district hospital, ensuring no further harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)