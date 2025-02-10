Left Menu

The Rushdie Assault: A Courtroom Drama Unfolds

A trial in New York details the knife attack on author Salman Rushdie by Hadi Matar during a 2022 event, where Rushdie was stabbed 15 times. Matar's trial includes charges of attempted murder and links to terrorism. Rushdie's legacy and fatwa history are explored.

Updated: 10-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:43 IST
Jurors heard chilling details on Monday about a 2022 knife attack on acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie during an event at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. The prosecutor painted a vivid picture of the swift and violent assault purportedly carried out by Hadi Matar, leaving Rushdie with life-threatening injuries.

Witness testimonies described how Matar rapidly approached the stage, repeatedly stabbing Rushdie in a brutal and calculated manner. The attack left the author with severe injuries and resulted in the blinding of his right eye. Matar, who has pleaded not guilty, faces significant charges in both state and federal courts.

The trial also delves into the historical context surrounding Rushdie, who has been the target of a fatwa since the late 1980s. Despite the Iranian government's public renouncement of the fatwa, its impact on Rushdie's life continues, evidenced by this recent attack. The case reveals the ongoing tensions surrounding freedom of expression and religious edicts.

