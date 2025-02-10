The Rushdie Assault: A Courtroom Drama Unfolds
A trial in New York details the knife attack on author Salman Rushdie by Hadi Matar during a 2022 event, where Rushdie was stabbed 15 times. Matar's trial includes charges of attempted murder and links to terrorism. Rushdie's legacy and fatwa history are explored.
Jurors heard chilling details on Monday about a 2022 knife attack on acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie during an event at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. The prosecutor painted a vivid picture of the swift and violent assault purportedly carried out by Hadi Matar, leaving Rushdie with life-threatening injuries.
Witness testimonies described how Matar rapidly approached the stage, repeatedly stabbing Rushdie in a brutal and calculated manner. The attack left the author with severe injuries and resulted in the blinding of his right eye. Matar, who has pleaded not guilty, faces significant charges in both state and federal courts.
The trial also delves into the historical context surrounding Rushdie, who has been the target of a fatwa since the late 1980s. Despite the Iranian government's public renouncement of the fatwa, its impact on Rushdie's life continues, evidenced by this recent attack. The case reveals the ongoing tensions surrounding freedom of expression and religious edicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming New York: The Impact of Congestion Pricing
Congestion Pricing Success in New York: Fewer Cars, Faster Commutes
President Donald Trump files notice with court to start the process of appealing his New York hush money conviction, reports AP.
Corruption Case Against New York Mayor Under Review
Justice Department's New Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy in New York