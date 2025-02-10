Left Menu

NYPD's Mistaken Identity: A Teen's Ordeal

The NYPD publicly apologized after wrongfully accusing a 15-year-old, Camden Lee, of a fatal shooting. The department's failure to retract the allegation for months led to death threats against Lee and put his family in hiding. Despite acknowledging the error, they continue to label Lee as a 'person of interest.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:43 IST
The New York City Police Department has issued an apology after mistakenly accusing a teenager of involvement in a fatal shooting at a Brooklyn parade. The error, involving 15-year-old Camden Lee, was not corrected for nearly five months, despite police knowing it was inaccurate.

The NYPD's statement, released over the weekend, admitted to wrongly circulating an image on social media claiming Lee was wanted for the September shooting at the West Indian American Day Parade. The department stated, 'The NYPD should have immediately corrected this misstatement.'

This apology follows months of criticism and unanswered pleas from Lee's family, as they faced death threats triggered by the false allegations. Despite police quietly withdrawing their online accusations and admitting Lee was not a suspect, the public retraction only came after media reports highlighted the oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

