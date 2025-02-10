NITI Aayog Unveils Policy Report to Revolutionize State Public Universities

In a significant move aimed at transforming India's higher education landscape, NITI Aayog launched a pioneering policy report titled ‘Expanding Quality Higher Education through States and State Public Universities’ today. The report was unveiled by an esteemed panel comprising Sh. Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog; Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, Member (Education), NITI Aayog; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog; Sh. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education; and Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

A First-of-Its-Kind Policy Blueprint

This comprehensive report marks the first focused policy document addressing the challenges and opportunities within States and State Public Universities (SPUs) in India. It delivers an in-depth quantitative analysis of crucial indicators like Quality, Funding and Financing, Governance, and Employability trends over the last decade. The report is a culmination of extensive consultations with a wide array of stakeholders, including State Government Officers from Higher and Technical Education Departments across more than 20 States and Union Territories, Vice Chancellors and senior academicians from 50 SPUs, and Chairpersons of several State Higher Education Councils.

Voices from the Launch Event

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery emphasized the global significance of public universities, citing examples from the U.S. and Brazil where public institutions set benchmarks for excellence. He noted that while India has globally recognized institutions like IITs, SPUs must equally strive for similar high standards. Bery reiterated NITI Aayog’s role in creating evidence-based research to guide implementation efforts by relevant Ministries and expressed hope that the recommendations would be actively pursued by both Central and State Governments.

Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul contextualized the report within the broader framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and India's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. Highlighting that SPUs account for 80% of India's higher education, Dr. Paul underscored the critical need to reform these institutions to build robust human capital and position India as a global knowledge hub.

Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, pointed out that NEP 2020 aims to double higher education enrolment to nearly 9 crore students by 2035, with 7 crore students expected to enroll in SPUs. He stressed the importance of shifting SPUs' focus from merely providing access to higher education to delivering world-class education, essential for realizing the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Subrahmanyam hailed the report as a milestone contribution that complements NEP 2020 in transforming India’s higher education sector.

Sh. Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, highlighted key initiatives announced in the recent budget, including the selection of 10,000 PMRF research fellows, the addition of 6,500 seats in second-generation IITs, and the Bharatiya Bhasha textbook scheme to promote regional language education. He emphasized the PM-USHA program’s allocation of INR 13,000 crores from 2023-24 to 2025-26, with INR 100 crores earmarked per SPU for their transformation into Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs).

Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU, elaborated on the exhaustive deliberations and stakeholder engagements that shaped the report. She pointed out that the report addresses three major challenges raised by Vice Chancellors: funding limitations, governance hurdles, and the need for capacity building for VCs, teachers, and staff. Dr. Mittal celebrated the report as a pioneering policy document focused exclusively on SPUs.

Key Highlights and Recommendations

The policy report presents a comprehensive roadmap featuring nearly 80 policy recommendations and over 125 Performance Success Indicators. It offers short, medium, and long-term strategies, clearly delineating the roles of various actors responsible for implementation. Key recommendations focus on:

Enhancing Research and Curriculum Quality: Upgrading pedagogical methods and enriching academic curricula to foster innovation and academic excellence. Augmenting Funding and Financing: Strengthening institutional and systemic financial capacities to ensure sustainable growth. Empowering Governance Structures: Reforming governance frameworks to enhance administrative efficiency and institutional autonomy. Boosting Employability: Strengthening industry-academia linkages to improve student employability and ensure alignment with market demands.

This landmark policy report is set to play a crucial role in elevating the standards of State Public Universities, ensuring they contribute significantly to India’s goal of becoming a global knowledge powerhouse by 2047.