Finland Demands Answers: Airspace Intrusion Allegation

Finland's foreign ministry has called in the Russian ambassador to explain a potential breach of Finnish airspace by a Russian plane on February 7. The alleged intrusion happened around Hanko over the Gulf of Finland. Authorities are investigating and will release more details as they become available.

Finland's foreign ministry reported on Monday that it has summoned the Russian ambassador to provide clarification on a suspected breach of Finnish airspace by a Russian aircraft on February 7.

The incident allegedly took place over the Gulf of Finland, near the town of Hanko, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Finnish time. The ministry's statement indicated that the Russian plane might have entered Finnish airspace for a few minutes.

The Finnish Border Guard agency is currently conducting an investigation and will issue additional information as the investigation proceeds, according to the ministry.

