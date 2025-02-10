Finland Demands Answers: Airspace Intrusion Allegation
Finland's foreign ministry has called in the Russian ambassador to explain a potential breach of Finnish airspace by a Russian plane on February 7. The alleged intrusion happened around Hanko over the Gulf of Finland. Authorities are investigating and will release more details as they become available.
The incident allegedly took place over the Gulf of Finland, near the town of Hanko, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Finnish time. The ministry's statement indicated that the Russian plane might have entered Finnish airspace for a few minutes.
The Finnish Border Guard agency is currently conducting an investigation and will issue additional information as the investigation proceeds, according to the ministry.
