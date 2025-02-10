Finland Demands Answers: Airspace Intrusion Allegation

Finland's foreign ministry reported on Monday that it has summoned the Russian ambassador to provide clarification on a suspected breach of Finnish airspace by a Russian aircraft on February 7.

The incident allegedly took place over the Gulf of Finland, near the town of Hanko, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Finnish time. The ministry's statement indicated that the Russian plane might have entered Finnish airspace for a few minutes.

The Finnish Border Guard agency is currently conducting an investigation and will issue additional information as the investigation proceeds, according to the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)