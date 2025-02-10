Mysterious Death Unfolds in City Park
A 24-year-old man named Rahul Singh Bisht was found dead in a park pond, with blunt force injuries identified on his head. Police have launched an investigation, utilizing identification documents and CCTV footage to gather more information.
On Monday, authorities discovered the body of a 24-year-old man in a park pond, stirring up a complex investigation.
The deceased, identified as Rahul Singh Bisht from Uttarakhand, was found partially submerged in Smartivan park after police responded to an early morning call.
Initial reports indicated blunt force trauma to his head. Police are now delving into CCTV footage and other evidence to unravel this mysterious case.
