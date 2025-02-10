Mysterious Death Unfolds in City Park

On Monday, authorities discovered the body of a 24-year-old man in a park pond, stirring up a complex investigation.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Singh Bisht from Uttarakhand, was found partially submerged in Smartivan park after police responded to an early morning call.

Initial reports indicated blunt force trauma to his head. Police are now delving into CCTV footage and other evidence to unravel this mysterious case.

(With inputs from agencies.)