Left Menu

Mysterious Death Unfolds in City Park

A 24-year-old man named Rahul Singh Bisht was found dead in a park pond, with blunt force injuries identified on his head. Police have launched an investigation, utilizing identification documents and CCTV footage to gather more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:24 IST
Mysterious Death Unfolds in City Park
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, authorities discovered the body of a 24-year-old man in a park pond, stirring up a complex investigation.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Singh Bisht from Uttarakhand, was found partially submerged in Smartivan park after police responded to an early morning call.

Initial reports indicated blunt force trauma to his head. Police are now delving into CCTV footage and other evidence to unravel this mysterious case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025