Israeli Military Heightens Readiness Amid Ceasefire Tensions
The Israeli military has increased its alertness and is reinforcing southern command forces for defense missions. Combat soldier leaves are postponed. This follows Hamas's decision to halt hostage releases due to alleged Israeli ceasefire violations, heightening the risk of renewed conflict in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:45 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Israeli military has announced a heightened state of readiness, reinforcing its southern command forces in preparation for defensive operations. This development comes as a precautionary measure amidst rising tensions.
In a move to ensure preparedness, the army has also postponed leave for combat soldiers and operational units within the command.
These actions follow an announcement by Hamas to halt the release of Israeli hostages, citing violations of a ceasefire agreement by Israel. The situation raises concerns about the potential resurgence of conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli army
- readiness
- Hamas
- hostages
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- conflict
- southern command
- military
- defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Escalate Conflict in Eastern Congo
Trump Advocates Relocating Palestinians Amidst Gaza Turmoil
Israel is letting people return to northern Gaza for the first time in over a year as truce holds, reports AP.
Ceasefire Paves Way for Palestinian Return Amid Tensions
Gaza Reopens: Palestinians Return amid Fragile Ceasefire