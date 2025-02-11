Left Menu

Israeli Military Heightens Readiness Amid Ceasefire Tensions

The Israeli military has increased its alertness and is reinforcing southern command forces for defense missions. Combat soldier leaves are postponed. This follows Hamas's decision to halt hostage releases due to alleged Israeli ceasefire violations, heightening the risk of renewed conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Israeli military has announced a heightened state of readiness, reinforcing its southern command forces in preparation for defensive operations. This development comes as a precautionary measure amidst rising tensions.

In a move to ensure preparedness, the army has also postponed leave for combat soldiers and operational units within the command.

These actions follow an announcement by Hamas to halt the release of Israeli hostages, citing violations of a ceasefire agreement by Israel. The situation raises concerns about the potential resurgence of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

