Saudi Twitter Freedom: The Controversial Release of Salma al-Shehab

Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi doctoral student at Leeds University, was released after her 34-year sentence for Twitter activity was reduced. She had been targeted during a Saudi crackdown on dissent under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, raising international concern over Saudi Arabia's justice system and human rights record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 07:00 IST
Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi doctoral student at Leeds University, has been released following a dramatic reduction of her 34-year prison sentence, rights group ALQST announced. Al-Shehab had been jailed for her Twitter activity, indicative of Saudi Arabia's wider crackdown on dissent under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's leadership.

Amnesty International confirmed her release, highlighting that al-Shehab endured nearly 300 days in solitary confinement and was denied legal representation before her terrorism conviction. Organizations such as the Washington-based Middle East Democracy Center and Freedom House welcomed her release, condemning her case as an emblematic failure of Saudi justice.

Al-Shehab, part of Saudi Arabia's Shiite Muslim minority, faced charges related to her social media use, including retweeting dissident accounts. Her detention underscored the kingdom's challenging landscape for those opposing the regime, even as some social reforms have been enacted under the crown prince, who also faces allegations regarding the Jamal Khashoggi killing.

