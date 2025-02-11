Controversial DOJ Decisions Challenge US-India Alliance

In a significant diplomatic concern, six US Congressmen have penned a letter to the newly appointed US Attorney General, Pamela Bedi. The letter raises alarms over the Department of Justice's (DoJ) controversial decisions, specifically the indictment of the Adani Group in a bribery scam, which, they argue, threatens the longstanding relationship with India—a critical US ally.

The Congressmen, including Lance Gooden and Pat Fallon, voiced their skepticism about the motives behind the DOJ's actions, questioning the decision to pursue this case. They argue that the alleged scheme involving over USD 250 million in bribes was primarily an issue for Indian authorities, and the case lacks evident harm to US interests.

This move, the Congressmen state, risks undermining the strategic partnership with India, especially during a pivotal time for US economic objectives. They urge a review of the DOJ's decisions, suggesting potential political motivations and external influences at play, which could destabilize regional geopolitics benefiting adversarial powers like China.

(With inputs from agencies.)