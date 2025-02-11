US Congressmen Challenge DOJ's Indictment Against Indian Tycoon

A group of six US Congressmen have voiced their concerns over the Justice Department's recent indictment of the Adani Group in connection with a suspected bribery case. The lawmakers fear the decision might strain America’s diplomatic ties with India, a crucial ally in both economic and geopolitical realms.

In a letter addressed to the new US Attorney General Pamela Bondi, the Congressmen, including Lance Gooden and Pat Fallon, scrutinized the DOJ's “questionable decisions.” They emphasized that prosecuting Adani Group executives without significant US interests being at risk might suggest undue external influence on the DOJ.

The Congressmen highlighted the importance of the US-India partnership, pointing out that actions detrimental to this alliance could empower adversaries like China. They have requested an in-depth investigation into the DOJ's conduct to ensure strategic relations remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)